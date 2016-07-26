SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA
wants creditors to cut debt by almost two-thirds and
inject $1 billion in fresh cash to exit bankruptcy protection, O
Globo newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a person with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Under terms of an accord that is under discussion between Oi
bondholders represented by investment-banking firm Moelis & Co,
and shareholders and management of Brazil's No. 4 wireless
carrier, total debt would be reduced to about 25 billion reais
($7.6 billion) from the current 65.4 billion reais, Globo said,
citing the source.
The accord would allow Oi to obtain $1 billion in cash frm
creditors that would be used for capital spending, the newspaper
added. That amount is equivalent to the investments that Oi,
which filed for a court-led reorganization in June, made last
year, the paper said.
Oi declined to comment, as did a media representative for
the Moelis-led group of about 70 bondholders owning $4 billion
worth of Oi bonds.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, the byproduct of a
government-sponsored merger at the end of last decade, succumbed
to a heavy debt burden and mounting competition after years of
shareholder disputes. The disputes led to the collapse of
negotiations with the Moelis-led group after largest single
shareholder Pharol SGPS SA balked at the prospect of being
heavily diluted in a debt restructuring deal.
Common shares of Oi slumped 5.7 percent to 2.82
reais on the news. Preferred shares shed 3.5 percent to 2.46
reais on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.2794 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)