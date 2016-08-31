SAO PAULO Aug 31 Rio de Janeiro prosecutors
have asked the court supervising Oi SA's bankruptcy
proceedings to suspend a shareholders meeting scheduled for
Sept. 8 to give the Brazilian phone carrier time to negotiate
with a minority investor.
The purpose of the meeting is to decide on changes to Oi's
board as proposed by activist minority investor Société
Mondiale, according to a statement on Wednesday.
Aside from replacing all of the board members appointed by
majority Oi shareholder Pharol, Société Mondiale
proposed a lawsuit against current and former managers of the
company for alleged losses imposed on the carrier as a result of
their actions, according to court filings.
Prosecutor Márcio Souza Guimarães said before any
shareholder action can be taken, there should be "mediation"
between the dissenting parties, according to the statement.
The prosecutor's petition was submitted on Tuesday to the
Rio De Janeiro court overseeing proceedings.
"Conciliation and mediation are compatible with bankruptcy,
out-of-court, and insolvency proceedings as well as cases
involving companies with high indebtedness," the prosecutor said
in the statement.
Non-voting shares in Oi were up 6.58 percent at
2.59 reais, bringing year-to-date gains to almost 33 percent.
If the judge grants the prosecutor's request, this could be
the first time mediation proceedings take place in the context
of a bankruptcy proceeding, the statement said.
