RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 10 Phone carrier Oi SA,
which filed in June for Brazil's largest ever in-court
reorganization, will present a plan to overhaul business and
repay creditors later this month or by early September, Chief
Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Wednesday.
Schroeder told reporters in Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil's
largest fixed-line phone operator is based, that suppliers and
creditors will be offered terms of the business reorganization
plan, which involves a debt-for-equity swap. He declined to
elaborate.
Oi, the byproduct of a government-sponsored merger between
two rival carriers in 2008, filed in June for creditor
protection in a Rio de Janeiro court to restructure 65.4 billion
reais ($21 billion) in debt.
