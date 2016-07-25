SAO PAULO, July 25 A group made of about 70
different bondholders in Oi SA vowed on Monday to work towards a
successful in-court reorganization of Brazil's largest
fixed-line phone carrier.
In a statement, the so-called Ad Hoc steering committee that
is being advised by Moelis & Co said a letter by distressed debt
investor Aurelius Capital Management LP in which it lambasts the
Moelis-led group's restructuring proposal prior to Oi's
bankruptcy filing is based on "incomplete and erroneous
information" about the way Brazilian laws work.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)