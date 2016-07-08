BRIEF-Arconic reports Q4 loss per share $2.88
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items
BRASILIA, July 8 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line telephone carrier, on Friday said minority shareholder Société Mondiale Fundo de Investimentos em Ações requested a meeting to remove board members after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
Oi said Société Mondiale warned it could call a shareholder meeting if Oi did not take the initiative within eight days. Oi said it was analyzing the request. Société Mondiale owns a 6.64-percent stake of Oi, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
Jan 31 Discovery Communication Inc's UK unit on Tuesday said it had reached a new carriage deal with Sky Plc, ending an impasse over pricing that had risked a blackout of all Discovery channels from Sky's platform.