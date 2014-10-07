BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-K
* Unable to file form 10-K for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 within the prescribed time because the co is still finalizing the form 10-K
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 7 Brazilian telecoms firm Oi said chief executive Zeinal Bava had resigned from the company with immediate effect on Tuesday.
Bava will be temporarily replaced by Chief Financial Officer Bayard Gontijo, who will take up the CEO role while carrying on with his duties as CFO. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Ken Wills)
* CEO David Williams total compensation for 2016 was $9.6 million versus $11.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2mBO5bS] Further company coverage:
* Houston Wire & Cable files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nyVJom) Further company coverage: