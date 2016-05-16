BRASILIA May 16 Brazilian telecom Oi SA , the country's most indebted phone carrier that is fighting for survival, said on Monday in a securities filing that it has talks this week in New York to start bond talks with Moelis & Co.

Oi formally started negotiations to restructure $14.3 billion of bonds on April 25 when a group of bondholders that have Moelis & Co as their advisor signed a non-disclosure agreement to join talks. The group of over 25 investment firms including BlackRock Inc, Citadel LLC and Pacific Investment Management Co. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)