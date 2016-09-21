SAO PAULO, Sept 21 America Movil SAB
is interested in acquiring some or all of the operations run by
struggling Brazilian rival Oi SA, the chief executive
of the Mexican telecom giant said in a newspaper interview
published on Wednesday.
Brazilian paper Valor Economico reported that Daniel Hajj,
CEO of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's telecom empire, said he
was eyeing an acquisition of Oi operations whether or not the
company is split up in the midst of an in-court restructuring.
"We are open to looking at anything," Hajj said in the Valor
report. "I am very interested in participating in the
(market)consolidation in Brazil, but I don't know how it will
happen."
America Movil representatives in Brazil did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. Oi declined to comment.
Hajj's remarks are likely to renew speculation about merger
activity in Brazil's telecommunications market, where four major
rivals have struggled to maintain profits in a deep recession
while keeping up costly investments in new broadband technology.
Telecom Italia SpA, which controls Brazilian
wireless carrier TIM Participações SA, engaged Oi in
merger talks at the start of the year, but new management at the
Italian company has shown less interest in dealmaking.
America Movil and Spain's Telefonica SA, whose
Telefonica Brasil SA is the biggest telecom in the
country, have never ruled out a deal with Oi, but their scale in
Brazil mean tough antitrust hurdles for an outright takeover.
Any dealmaking is expected to hinge on cooperation from the
government, Oi's second-biggest creditor, which is reviewing
onerous fixed-line concessions and keeping a close eye on
licensing and antitrust issues that are key to consolidation.
Oi filed in June for protection from creditors in the
country's biggest-ever bankruptcy case, involving 65.4 billion
reais ($20 billion) in bonds, bank debt and operating
liabilities.
($1 = 3.26 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)