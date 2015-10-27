SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's current legal
framework for the telecommunications industry demands too much
of companies operating fixed-line concessions and must be
updated so they can invest more, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer
Bayard Gontijo said on Tuesday.
Gontijo's comments echoed the demands of Telecom Italia
Spa's CEO Marco Patuano, who said at an industry event
in São Paulo that Brazil needs to update fixed-line rules before
he would consider a tie-up between subsidiary TIM Participações
SA and Oi.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese)