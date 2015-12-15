BRIEF-Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA still has a mandate from telecommunications company Oi SA to negotiate a possible merger, Oi's head of investor relations said on Tuesday.
Marcelo Ferreira told journalists that various investors had shown interest in taking part in the consolidation of Brazil's telecom market, but so far investment firm LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman, is the only one that has taken concrete steps. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Progress acquires DataRPM, the best-of-breed machine learning company focused on cognitive predictive maintenance
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa