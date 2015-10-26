SAO PAULO Oct 26 Oi SA, Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier, received on Friday a proposal by investment firm LetterOne Group to pursue a potential combination with rival TIM Participações SA.

In a securities filing early on Monday, LetterOne would be willing to invest as much as $4 billion into Rio de Janeiro-based Oi should the transaction with TIM take place.

LetterOne, which is controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and mainly invests in energy and technology, had about $25 billion under management as of the end of last year. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr, editin by William Hardy)