SAO PAULO Oct 20 Oi SA will not sell any of its
Brazilian assets for two or three years, its chief executive
officer said, as the telecommunications operator seeks to emerge
from Brazil's biggest ever bankruptcy protection.
Marco Schroeder said, however, that initial talks over
possible sales of stakes in carriers in Africa and Asia were
ongoing, newspaper Valor Econômico reported.
"We should focus on debt negotiations. I do not believe Oi
will sell assets in Brazil," Valor quoted him as saying at the
sidelines of an industry event in São Paulo.
Press representatives from Oi confirmed Schroder's remarks.
The byproduct of a government-sponsored merger at the end of
last decade, Oi succumbed to a heavy debt burden, onerous
government-mandated investments in money-losing activities and
years of shareholder disputes.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Mark Potter)