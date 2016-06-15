SAO PAULO, June 15 Oi SA said in a securities filing on Wednesday that it is unaware of any intentions by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris to bid for Brazil's most indebted phone carrier.

O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported this week, without citing sources, that Sawiris had been considering buying Oi, which is currently in debt restructuring talks.

In Wednesday's filing, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said Sawiris has not contacted the company.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)