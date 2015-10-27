SAO PAULO Oct 27 Updated regulations in Brazil
will determine whether wireless carrier TIM Participações SA
considers a tie-up with a local rival, the chief
executive officer of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA
said on Tuesday.
Asked at an industry event about a proposal to merge TIM and
Oi SA, which has a nationwide fixed-line network, CEO
Marco Patuano said new regulations would clear the way for the
heavy investments needed in any fixed-line opportunity.
Russian investment firm LetterOne Group offered on Monday to
invest up to $4 billion into Oi if it combines with TIM. Patuano
said Telecom Italia is not in negotiations with any of them.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes)