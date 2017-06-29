SAO PAULO, June 29 Two key Oi SA
shareholders approved a plan to raise 8 billion reais through
the sale of new shares as a way to accelerate the Brazilian
wireless carrier's emergence from bankruptcy, newspaper Valor
Econômico reported on Thursday.
Pharol SGPS SA and Société Mondiale Fundo de
Investimento, Oi's two biggest shareholders with around 35
percent of its voting capital, agreed to the three-year capital
hike plan in a Wednesday meeting, the report said, citing
unnamed sources with knowledge of the transaction.
An official announcement could come in a matter of days,
Valor said.
Media representatives for Oi were not immediately available
to comment.
Oi Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told Reuters on
June 9 that the wireless carrier was working on a proposal to
raise 8 billion reais in fresh capital from shareholders and
investors. Under terms of the plan, new stock would be offered
to shareholders and, if some of them forgo the chance to
subscribe, to other investors.
The Oi reorganization process, which began almost a year ago
and remains Brazil's largest bankruptcy protection case to date,
has been marked by a series of disputes between creditors and
shareholders over the fate of Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier.
The government has threatened to intervene should Oi
stakeholders fail to reach an agreement.
(Writing by Bruno Federowski)