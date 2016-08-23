SAO PAULO Aug 23 Brazil's largest fixed
telephone carrier, Oi SA, said minority shareholder
Société Mondiale made changes in a proposed plan to revamp its
board.
In a securities filing on Tuesday, Oi said Société Mondiale
replaced candidate João Pinho de Mello for Durval José Soledade
Santos and added a new candidate for the board, William Steers.
Société Mondiale, controlled by Brazilian businessman Nelson
Tanure, is seeking to remove representatives of Ois controlling
shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, from the board. A general
shareholders meeting has been scheduled for Sept. 8 to vote on
the proposed board replacements.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)