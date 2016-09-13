SAO PAULO, Sept 13 Pharol SGPS SA, the largest
shareholder in Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, and a minority
investor have agreed on Tuesday to put an end to their disputes
over the future of the debt-laden company, which is under
bankruptcy protection, according to two people briefed on the
matter.
Under terms of the accord, which a senior member of
Portugal's Pharol and others from Brazil-based Société
Mondiale FIA formalized on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro, Pharol
will endorse the appointment of Société Mondiale-backed Hélio
Costa and Demian Fiocca as board members of Oi, said the first
person.
The people declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter. Pharol did not have an immediate
comment. Société Mondiale declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by David Gregorio)