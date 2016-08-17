(Adds BNDES confirmation)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Banks and bondholders
accounting for more than half of Oi SA's debt of 65.4 billion
reais ($20 billion) are considering proposing a 5-year grace
period and lower borrowing costs to speed up the Brazilian phone
carrier's in-court reorganization, a person with direct
knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.
The person, who requested anonymity because the discussions
are preliminary and remain confidential, said the bondholder
group advised by Moelis & Co and a number of lenders, including
state-run Banco do Brasil SA and China Development
Bank Corp, are discussing several options to provide
Oi with a debt relief plan.
Oi, Brazil's No. 1 fixed-line phone carrier, filed in June
for the country's largest ever in-court reorganization plan
after it ran out of time to reorganize operations and
restructure liabilities during a harsh recession.
Oi owes 17 billion reais to banks and about 35 billion reais
to bondholders.
Proposed options for debt relief include cutting borrowing
costs, with bondholders agreeing to take losses on their
investments in Oi's notes, the person said. The emergence of
proposals from other bondholders and minority shareholders has
brought the banks and the Moelis-led group closer, the person
said.
"The parties are working closely and jointly in order to
accelerate Oi's in-court reorganization plan and thwart any
unconstructive proposal that could potentially generate noise in
the process," the person said, adding that bondholders are
interested in a solution that involves swapping part of their
debt into equity of the revamped company.
The source said the banks involved in the talks include a
number of export credit agencies.
Media representatives for Moelis in São Paulo declined to
comment. CDB, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal
did not immediately provide a comment.
A spokeswoman at Rio de Janeiro-based state development bank
BNDES, another key Oi creditor, said "there are some
negotiations on the matter under way, but they are in a
preliminary stage."
The discussions come after a group of minority shareholders
led by Brazilian fund Société Mondiale began to work on a
"parallel" reorganization plan for Oi, consisting of a debt
reduction of at least 50 percent, a spin-off of some
non-essential business and the search for investors to help fund
capital spending. Another person close to Société Mondiale
confirmed the plans to Reuters earlier on Tuesday.
STATE-SPONSORED MERGER
Last week, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder said Oi expected
to present a plan to overhaul business and repay creditors later
this month or by early September. Suppliers and creditors will
be offered terms of the business reorganization plan, which
involves a debt-for-equity swap, Schroeder said, without
elaborating.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi, formed through a
government-sponsored merger in 2008 and the country's carrier
solely funded with Brazilian capital, succumbed to a heavy debt
burden and mounting competition after years of shareholder
disputes.
The rift led to the collapse of negotiations between the
company and the Moelis-led group after Oi's largest single
shareholder, Pharol SGPS SA, balked at the prospect of being
heavily diluted in a debt restructuring deal.
The Moelis-advised bondholder group, which is also working
with law firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen e Hamilton LLP and Pinheiro
Neto Advogados, includes more than 70 different firms which own
Oi bonds worth over $4 billion in face value.
($1 = 3.2005 Brazilian reais)
