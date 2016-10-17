SAO PAULO Oct 17 The head of Brazil's telecom
watchdog Anatel said on Monday it was not the government's goal
to intervene in Oi SA but it must 'be prepared' to do so should
the country's largest fixed-line carrier fail to resolve debt
problems during its bankruptcy proceedings.
Juarez Quadros told Reuters on the sidelines of a telecoms
event in Sao Paulo that Anatel would let Oi's bankruptcy
proceedings, which started on June 20, run their course before
deciding on any possible action.
"The government wants a market solution," he said, adding
the company has 6 months under Brazilian bankruptcy law to
complete its reorganization.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)