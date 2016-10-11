SAO PAULO Oct 11 A Moelis & Co-led group of
bondholders in Oi SA, Brazil's biggest fixed-line
phone operator, said on Tuesday it had agreed to collaborate
with Egypt's Sawiris Group on an alternative recovery plan for
the carrier in bankruptcy court.
In June, after a Brazilian newspaper reported that Egyptian
billionaire Naguib Sawiris was considering a takeover of Oi, the
carrier said it was unaware of any such intentions. The
following week Oi filed for Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy
protection, kicking off months of contentious negotiations.
