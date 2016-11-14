PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Aurelius Capital Management, the New York-based investment firm, has joined a second group of bondholders in Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA to negotiate with the debt-laden company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The bondholder group said last week that investors representing $1.5 billion of the face amount of Oi bonds will engage in negotiations with the company. The group is being advised by law firm Dechert LLP.
The first organized bondholder group to attempt to negotiate collectively with the carrier is being advised by New York-based Moelis & Co. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States needs more submarines but he wants to buy them at a lower cost, resuming his push to get defense contractors to cut the prices they charge the Pentagon.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.