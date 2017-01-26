SAO PAULO Jan 26 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday postponed until Feb. 2 a decision on whether to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of phone carrier Oi SA, which is under creditor protection in Brazil, said two sources briefed on the matter who were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The ruling was expected to be made on Thursday, according to a statement from Oi on Jan. 12. One of the sources said the reasons for the delay were unclear. The second source declined to elaborate.

Court administrators filed a petition in an Amsterdam court last year to convert the legal status of Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance BV from "suspension of payments" into bankruptcy. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)