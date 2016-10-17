(Adds comments by head of watchdog group, adds background on Oi
and Anatel)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO Oct 17 The head of Brazil's telecom
watchdog Anatel said on Monday it was not the government's goal
to intervene in Oi SA but that it must "be prepared"
to do so should the country's largest fixed-line carrier fail to
resolve its debt problems during bankruptcy proceedings.
Anatel plans to let Oi's reorganization run its course
before deciding on any possible action, Juarez Quadros said in
an interview on the sidelines of a telecoms event in Sao Paulo.
The proceedings began on June 20.
"The government wants a market solution," he said, adding
the company has six months under Brazilian bankruptcy law to
complete its reorganization.
In June, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi filed for Brazil's
largest-ever bankruptcy to restructure 65.4 billion reais
($20.30 billion) of loans.
If Anatel deems it necessary to intervene, it would be only
the second time the agency has done so, Quadros said.
In 2000, Anatel took over the management of local carrier
Companhia Riograndense de Telecomunicações (CRT) for six months
to resolve a shareholder dispute.
During that period, CRT's parent company, Telefônica
, and minority shareholder Brasil Telecom were banned
from managing the carrier.
"It was an intervention to make one group of investors leave
and to allow another group to take over, after the latter made a
winning bid," Quadros said, noting that the process ended when
shareholders resolved a financial disagreement.
($1 = 3.2210 reais)
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Matthew Lewis)