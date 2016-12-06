SAO PAULO Dec 6 Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Tuesday that management plans to meet major creditor groups and some potential bidders as early as next week, in a bid to accelerate efforts to help Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier emerge from bankruptcy protection.

In an interview with Reuters, Schroeder said Oi's main shareholders and management are "more open" to scrapping a proposed three-year restriction on creditors swapping part of their debt for equity, which Oi included in a reorganization proposal on Sept. 5. The company could discuss terms of an outright debt-for-equity swap during next week's meetings, he said.

Reuters reported on Dec. 2 that Oi was considering scrapping the swap restriction, which drew creditor anger and slowed the carrier's in-court restructuring. According to people with knowledge of the matter, Schroeder told Oi's two main bondholder groups last week that shareholders looked less reluctant now to accept an outright debt-for-equity swap. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)