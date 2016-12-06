(Adds details, background and comments throughout)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO Dec 6 Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Tuesday that management plans to meet major creditor groups and potential bidders as early as next week, in a bid to accelerate efforts to help Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier emerge from bankruptcy protection.

In an interview with Reuters, Schroeder said Oi's main shareholders and management are "more open" to scrapping a proposed three-year restriction on creditors swapping part of their debt for equity, which Oi included in a reorganization proposal on Sept. 5.

Oi could discuss the terms of a debt-for-equity swap at next week's meetings, he said.

Reuters reported on Dec. 2 that Oi was considering scrapping the restriction, which has drawn creditor anger and slowed the carrier's in-court restructuring.

According to people with knowledge of the deal, Schroeder told Oi's two main bondholder groups last week that shareholders seemed less reluctant now to accept a debt-for-equity swap.

"We are listening to their suggestions because it is through negotiations that we're going to find what's best for the company, its clients, creditors and shareholders," he said.

Oi's 65.4 billion-real ($19.2 billion) bankruptcy protection case, Brazil's biggest ever, was complicated by September's reorganization proposal, which creditors alleged favored shareholders at their expense.

Brazil's government has threatened to intervene if the rift persists.

Schroeder's plan to pull Oi from bankruptcy protection got a boost with a Senate committee vote on Tuesday approving changes in the legal framework for carriers. The vote overhauls a concession-based model that had created uncertainty about the value of their fixed-line assets.

The bill will be signed into law by President Michel Temer unless a senator calls for a vote on the Senate floor within five working days.

"This will basically help the industry unlock investments and help carriers try to profit from part of their base of fixed assets," Schroeder said.

POTENTIAL BIDDERS

The meetings slated for next week include a group of bondholders being advised by São Paulo-based G5 Evercore, and a another one that is being led by Moelis & Co and several law firms, Schroeder said.

According to Schroeder, meetings with U.S. distressed debt fund Cerberus Capital Management LP and hedge fund firm Elliot Management Corp are also scheduled for next week, Schroeder said, without elaborating.

Reuters also reported on Dec. 2 that a Cerberus-led group of investors was in the process of examining Oi's books to decide whether to place a bid during the reorganization talks. Sources in recent months said Elliot had put forward a non-binding, 9.2 billion-real proposal for Oi under certain, unspecified conditions.

Schroeder declined to comment on the reported bids. However, he said that mergers and acquisitions in Brazil's telecommunications industry are likely to gain traction within a year or two, noting that it is too soon to see moves toward consolidation. ($1 = 3.4121 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Grant McCool, Bernard Orr)