RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 A group led by creditors and Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris unveiled on Friday an alternative restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA that contemplates 37 billion reais ($11 billion) in investments over five years in exchange for a 95 percent stake.

The group of bondholders represented by Moelis & Co and Sawiris delivered the proposal to Oi earlier in the day. Under terms of the alternative plan, they would raise $1.25 billion in new capital and take immediate control of the carrier. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Bernard Orr)