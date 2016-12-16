RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 16 A group led by creditors
and Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris unveiled on Friday an
alternative restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian
phone carrier Oi SA that contemplates 37 billion reais ($11
billion) in investments over five years in exchange for a 95
percent stake.
The group of bondholders represented by Moelis & Co and
Sawiris delivered the proposal to Oi earlier in the day. Under
terms of the alternative plan, they would raise $1.25 billion in
new capital and take immediate control of the carrier.
