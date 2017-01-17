BRIEF-Canadian National Railway reports Q4 earnings per share C$1.32
* CN reports record q4-2016 net income of c$1,018 million, with diluted earnings per share (eps) up 12 per cent to c$1.32 and up four per cent to c$1.23 on an adjusted basis (1)
SAO PAULO Jan 17 The Brazilian government is prepared to intervene if negotiations fail in bankruptcy court over phone carrier Oi SA, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday, citing an interview with Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab.
If talks with creditors and potential bidders fail, "the government, through Anatel, has an obligation to intervene, and the agency is prepared," Kassab was quoted as saying.
Press representatives for the minister were not immediately available to confirm his remarks.
Rio de Janeiro-based Oi SA made Brazil's largest ever bankruptcy filing in June and is in talks with creditors to restructure about 65.4 billion real ($20.4 billion) of bank loans, bonds and operating liabilities.
($1 = 3.21 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Jan 24 Restaurants and packaged food company Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its unit Bob Evans Restaurants to Golden Globe Capital for $565 million.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 together bought 6.4 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday.