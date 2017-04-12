French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
SAO PAULO, April 12 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier under bankruptcy protection, is launching tailor-made client plans that can be modified through an app, in an effort to recover market share in an increasingly competitive industry.
As part of the plan unveiled on Wednesday, Oi clients will be able to swap voice minutes for data, said Bernardo Winik, the company's head of retail. The move is another step toward consolidating the Oi Livre sales platform, which launched in December 2015 and now has 16.4 million subscribers. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.