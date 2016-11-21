BRASILIA Nov 21 Brazilian telecoms group Oi said on Monday it has contracted Laplace Finanças as its advisor in negotiations with creditors to restructure its debt after the group filed for bankruptcy protection.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Oi had hired Laplace Finanças to help restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($13 billion) in debt with banks and bondholders. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)