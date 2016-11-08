SAO PAULO Nov 8 FIA Société Mondiale, the minority shareholder barred by the Brazilian government from the board of wireless carrier Oi SA, said on Tuesday it will respect the decision.

In a statement, Société Mondiale said all shareholders in the debt-laden company share the same goals and rights. Brazil's telecommunications watchdog Anatel has temporarily suspended two Oi SA board members appointed by Société Mondiale, claiming their representatives may have influenced board decisions without the agency's permission. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)