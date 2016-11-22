BRIEF-NXP shareholders approve all items proposed relating to Qualcomm's tender offer
SAO PAULO Nov 22 Brazil's telecom industry watchdog Anatel has been in talks with six investors interested in wireless carrier Oi SA, which is operating under bankruptcy court protection, Anatel's president said on Tuesday.
Juarez Quadros declined to name the potential bidders after a hearing in Congress to discuss the company's filing. He said the agency will meet this week with Naguib Sawiris, the Egyptian billionaire who is evaluating an investment in the debt-laden company. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash.
Jan 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.