Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and capital spending to increase about 1.2-1.8 billion reais ($500-700 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.
Gontijo later clarified to analysts on a conference call that he was referring to Oi's operation in Brazil. He declined to give a forecast for investments alone or clarify whether the forecast considered income from asset sales.
($1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)