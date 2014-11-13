SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and capital spending to increase about 1.2-1.8 billion reais ($500-700 million) in 2015, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.

Gontijo later clarified to analysts on a conference call that he was referring to Oi's operation in Brazil. He declined to give a forecast for investments alone or clarify whether the forecast considered income from asset sales.

($1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)