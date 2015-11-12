BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Telecommunications industry players may have a proposal to upgrade Brazil's fixed-line telephone concessions rules in about 10 weeks, Oi SA Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said on Thursday.
"Concrete news" from the government on that front should come in the first half of next year, Gontijo said on a call to discuss Oi's third-quarter results.
Uncertainty surrounding Oi's fixed-line concessions has become a sticking point for a proposed tie-up with wireless carrier TIM Participações SA. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.