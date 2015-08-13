SAO PAULO Aug 13 Brazilian telecoms company Oi SA posted second-quarter net income of 671 million reais ($192.8 million) on Thursday, reversing a loss from the year-earlier period, after booking a one-time gain of 1.113 billion reais from the sale of its PT Portugal unit to European group Altice SA.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company reported a recurring net loss, or a shortfall before extraordinary items, of 442 million reais, wider than the 185 million reais loss recorded a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 1.899 billion reais, near the average estimate of 1.916 billion reais.

($1 = 3.48 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Greg Mahlich)