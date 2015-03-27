(Adds CEO's comments, earnings details)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Capital
spending at Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA
this year will depend on how much it can cut costs as
it works to strengthen cash flow, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo
said on Friday.
His comments followed a disappointing fourth-quarter
earnings report that showed falling revenue, rising costs and
the sale of Portuguese operations triggered a net loss that
analysts had not forecast.
Still, Gontijo said an extensive restructuring of the
company, which could involve personnel cuts, should free up cash
flow and make a new share sale this year unnecessary.
"This is a year where we're going to focus on cash
generation based on cost reduction and capex control," Gontijo
told analysts on a conference call. "The better we do in terms
of cost cutting, the more we're going to have to spend on
investments."
Oi cut investments by 29 percent in the fourth quarter from
a year earlier, but its expanding payroll, higher provisions for
labor disputes and the cost of leasing recently sold cell towers
weighed on earnings.
Oi booked a consolidated net loss of 4.421 billion reais
($1.389 billion) in the quarter, down from a profit of 1.183
billion reais a year earlier. Analysts in a Reuters poll, on
average, had forecast a net profit of 264 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization fell 12.5 percent from a year ago to 3.195 billion
reais.
