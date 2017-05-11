BRIEF-Esquire Financial Holdings launch of IPO of 1.80 million shares of common stock
* Launch of its initial public offering of 1.80 million shares of co's common stock
SAO PAULO May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.
Operating profit accounted for 27.9 percent of net revenue in the first quarter, up from 25.8 percent a year ago, Oi said late on Wednesday. In a conference call to discuss results, Schroeder said a government-led intervention in Oi is unnecessary given the company's recent improvement in quality metrics. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BUENOS AIRES, June 19 Argentina has offered a 100-year bond in U.S. dollars with a potential 8.25 percent yield, the Finance Ministry and Thomson Reuters' IFR said on Monday, just over a year after the nation emerged from default.
* Celsion corporation announces $5.4 million registered direct offering