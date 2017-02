RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 1 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi does not expect a recent suspension of sales in five states to affect its business plan this year, Chief Executive Francisco Valim told journalists on Tuesday.

Telecom regulator Anatel last month banned the company from selling new plans in five states until it presents an investment plan to improve service quality after rising customer complaints about dropped calls and spotty coverage. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)