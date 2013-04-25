RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects to save 200 million reais ($100 million) over three years by sharing its fourth-generation (4G) mobile network with rival TIM Participacoes SA, an executive said on Thursday.

Oi had planned to spend 1 billion reais on 4G investments through 2015, but by sharing its network the company can achieve the same infrastructure with 800 million reais, Chief Operating Officer James Meaney said at a launch event for the new technology.

