Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects to save 200 million reais ($100 million) over three years by sharing its fourth-generation (4G) mobile network with rival TIM Participacoes SA, an executive said on Thursday.
Oi had planned to spend 1 billion reais on 4G investments through 2015, but by sharing its network the company can achieve the same infrastructure with 800 million reais, Chief Operating Officer James Meaney said at a launch event for the new technology.
($1 = 2.0 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)