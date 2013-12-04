SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA agreed to sell control of 2,007 cell towers to SBA Torres Brasil for 1.525 billion reais ($647 million), according to a Wednesday filing, as the telecom worked to reduce its debt.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, Oi said, and will help improve its debt profile and boost cash available for strategic investments. SBA will assume the cost of operating, maintaining and expanding the cell towers.

($1 = 2.36 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)