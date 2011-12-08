* Oil companies win oil lease rights
* Bids for state territories top $20.9 million
* Bids for federal NPR territories top $3 million.
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Dec 7 Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) on Wednesday acquired exploration rights to state
territory off Alaska's northern coast, while ConocoPhillips
increased holdings on both state and federal lands on the North
Slope.
Shell, ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Spanish oil company
Repsol, which acquired significant North Slope acreage, were
active bidders in a series of state and federal oil lease sales
held in Anchorage.
Those and other companies and groups submitted over $20.9
million in high bids for state onshore and offshore territory
and over $3 million in high bids for federal onshore territory
in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.
Shell won rights to 18 tracts in Harrison Bay, an area
north of the federally managed NPR-A. Shell has been working on
an ambitious program to drill offshore in federal waters off
Alaska's Arctic coastlines, but the move to state offshore
territory is new for the company.
Curtis Smith, spokesman for Shell in Alaska, said the
company continues to concentrate on its exploration plans in
federal waters of the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas but is seeking
to diversify its offshore operations.
"We like the geology that we see beneath those particular
leases," Smith said. "We're hopeful that there are synergies
between the leases we purchased today and the leases we hold on
the federal offshore."
Shell is waiting for government approval to drill up to
three exploration wells a year in 2012 and 2013 in federal
waters of the Chukchi Sea and up to two a year over the same
period in the Beaufort.
CONOCOPHILLIPS
ConocoPhillips' successful bids were for tracts near its
CD-5 oil field prospect in the NPR-A and for about 30 tracts on
state territory on the eastern North Slope, south of BP's
Badami field.
The CD-5 prospect, which is expected to supply up to 18,000
barrels a day once commercial production starts, is located on
the northeastern edge of the petroleum reserve, near state
land.
An agreement between federal agencies announced on Monday
potentially clears the way for ConocoPhillips to build a road
and a bridge linking CD-5 to existing oil field infrastructure
on state land, making a pipeline and commercial operations
feasible.
Repsol acquired several tracts in the central North Slope
and tracts on state lands near the border of the federally
managed petroleum reserve.
State officials said they were happy with the response to
the sale results.
"Today's lease sale was an important, positive step that
attracted additional investment to the North Slope," Gov. Sean
Parnell said in a statement.
Federal officials also said the industry showed renewed
enthusiasm for exploring the petroleum reserve, a vast
Indiana-sized land unit on the western North Slope. The
likelihood of commercial development in the near future at CD-5
bodes well for future development, they said.
"As industry begins to build infrastructure and explore and
develop oil and gas in this area of the North Slope of Alaska,
we expect to harness the energy and economic benefits of the
NPR-A for our nation," Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said in a
statement.
"In support of the President's energy priorities, this
lease sale in the NPR-A is an important part of our efforts to
develop domestic resources on public lands safely and
responsibly," he said.
Wednesday's NPR-A lease sale was held in accordance with a
directive issued last spring by President Obama. He ordered
that lease sales in the federal unit be held annually.
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)