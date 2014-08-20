By Steve Quinn
| JUNEAU, Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska Aug 20 Alaska voters looked on
track to narrowly uphold a new law that cuts taxes on oil
production and is worth up to $1 billion a year to companies
such as ConocoPhillips, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil
Corp.
With 80 percent of voting precincts reporting results in
Tuesday's primary, those favoring the law held a four-point
lead, according to unofficial returns posted by the Alaska
Division of Elections.
Upholding the 8-month-old tax reduction ushered in by
Governor Sean Parnell means the state would not revert back to
the system implemented by his old boss, Sarah Palin, who raised
taxes in 2007.
Results will not be certified until Sept. 2, said state
elections director Gail Fenumiai, who added that nearly 11,000
absentee ballots needed to be counted over the next 10 days.
Parnell, who claimed his own victory in the state's
Republican primary election on Tuesday night, has said his tax
rollback will make Alaska more competitive for investment and
North Slope oil producers. He called the More Alaska Production
Act crucial to the state's long-term future because it would
reverse declining output.
Repeal backers got on the ballot last year with a petition
featuring 50,000 signatures shortly after Parnell signed Senate
Bill 21. They have faced opposition that has raised close to $15
million compared with their several hundred thousand dollars.
Those pushing for the repeal said Parnell's system only put
more money in the oil companies' pockets for investment
elsewhere while depleting the state's fiscal war chest.
(Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau, Alaska; Writing by Eric M.
Johnson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)