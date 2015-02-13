* European bond market lures oil and gas majors

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Global oil and gas majors are starting to move away from traditional dollar funding in favour of Europe's highly competitive bond market, with both Statoil and BP entering the fray this week.

And Friday morning French energy company Total announced plans to sell a debut hybrid bond, in what could be a real test of investor appetite in a sector buffeted by low oil prices.

Attractive pricing in Europe has provided a sweet spot for Statoil and BP this week.

"It clearly marks the depth of the European market and a turning point for global oil companies who would normally issue in dollars," said Philip Asp, managing director in capital markets at Deutsche Bank, a lead on the Statoil trade.

US dollar spreads were under considerable pressure towards the back-end of last year after a deluge of supply from the sector.

But now the oil price free fall has ended, investors in Europe could be set for a flood of supply, market players say.

"Many companies are currently eyeing the European market," Brendan Moran, global co-head, corporate origination, debt capital markets at Societe Generale, a lead on both this week's trades.

"We're not just talking about saving a few basis points here, it's significant and depending on the borrower becomes better the further out the maturity. It's a safe assumption that this was uppermost in the minds of dollar functional borrowers like Statoil and BP this week."

Leads on Statoil and BP say the duo saved 10-20bp on their fixed tranches by issuing in euros over dollars, with the arbitrage particularly attractive for any borrowers that want to extend their curves.

European deal execution could also evolve towards a style more typical of the US, as seen this week with Statoil's four-tranche approach.

"US borrowers may push the envelope more by advocating multiple tranches, changing structures during execution, pushing price guidance - it can be a healthy step to see things get mixed up a little bit by new entrants into the market," Moran says.

Golden time

"In terms of taking advantage of the most competitive forms of funding, oil majors are one of the best examples, they all have very flexible funding programmes which allow them to easily access any of the global markets that offers best pricing and execution at a given time," said Mark Lynagh, head of European corporate DCM at BNP Paribas.

However he said that the rush of issuance from oil majors could be short-lived if the euro/dollar basis swap continues to more further into negative territory, making it more costly to swap proceeds back into dollars.

For Total's planned hybrid then, timing could be everything, and investors believe appetite will be strong with current market conditions suggesting that technicals are far more likely to dominate demand than the fundamental or macro-economic backdrop.

Investors believe Total's hybrid is part of a wider plan to protect dividends without impacting ratings; the company announced a US$6.5bn writedown due to weak oil prices on Thursday.

"I would think they would have just allowed a bit of ratings slippage, issuing the hybrid may actually be a read into how bearish management are on oil for the near to medium term," one investor eyeing the deal said.

Although the recent drop in oil prices will concern some investors, the overriding demand for yield from a well-known, highly-rated corporate issuer suggests the deal will fare well, especially with a substantial spread premium to senior bonds, James Vokins, credit portfolio manager at Aviva Investors said.

"Spread widening in investment grade oil and gas companies has remained fairly limited over recent months suggesting that the negative sentiment is more confined to high yield credits who don't have the financial flexibility that Total has, as demonstrated by their recent disposal plans and capex reductions." (Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)