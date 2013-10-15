HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 8 at 8:50 A.M. EST/1350 GMT
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT, March 8 Informal talks between Swiss chemicals group Clariant and its U.S. peer Huntsman Corp over a tie-up ended late last year over a disagreement about who would play the lead role, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Owner Toshiba takes $6.3 bln hit from Westinghouse US problems