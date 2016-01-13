* Shell taking up to 4 supertankers of January Forties to
Asia
* Forties differentials surged to 23-month high in December
* Brent spread rallies even as outright price slumps
LONDON, Jan 13 As oil prices fall to new
multi-year lows on a global glut, the structure of the niche but
crucial benchmark Brent market has shown counter-intuitive signs
of tighter supplies and strengthening.
The reason, according to some in the market, was an unusual
accumulation of British Forties crude oil cargoes by Royal Dutch
Shell, and the expected shipment of many of these out
of Europe to South Korea and China.
Shell may have bought more than half of the Forties cargoes
loading in January, according to estimates from North Sea crude
traders. Price differentials for Forties, which is the largest
of the four North Sea crudes that underpins the dated Brent
physical benchmark, rose.
"I think it has to do with Shell's position," said a North
Sea trader with another company, referring to the strengthening
in Forties differentials seen during late December. "Lack of
Forties availability."
A spokesman for Shell, which usually does not comment on
trading, declined to comment on Wednesday.
In January, Shell is shipping three or four Very Large Crude
Carriers of Forties to Asia, according to Reuters shipping data
and trade sources. If all sail, that would be about 8 million
barrels, more than half of the month's Forties production.
South Korea is a regular buyer of Forties as its crude
imports from the European Union are tax-free under a free trade
agreement. Still, four supertankers of Forties heading east
would be an unusually large volume - the most that one trader
could recall seeing in a single month.
While the outright price of Brent crude - which traded at
$30.34 a barrel on Tuesday, near a 12-year low - was falling,
Forties and the wider Brent market were getting stronger.
Forties price differentials BFO-FOT rose and on Jan. 4
reached their highest since February 2014, and have since
fallen.
Short-term swaps called contracts for difference(CFDs) used
by traders to hedge price risk briefly shifted to a premium for
supplies for prompt delivery - a structure known as
backwardation and unusual when supply is generally ample.
In a further sign of unusual strength, the spread between
the prompt and second-month Brent futures prices rose sharply
even as the outright price of Brent tumbled.
The spread moved into backwardation on Wednesday, a day
before the February Brent contract expires, while the rest of
the Brent market remains in the opposite structure, contango,
until 2017. LCOc1-LCOc2
Another reason for the strength in differentials was bidding
by oil refiner Petroineos for Forties cargoes, which in the view
of other market sources were unlikely to be sold as they were
heading for Asia.
"You could say Petroineos was bidding into a vacuum as Shell
was unlikely to sell the cargoes," said an industry source who
declined to be identified. Petroineos did not immediately
respond on Wednesday to a request for comment on why it was
bidding.
There are a small number of participants in the Forties
market and it is not uncommon for them to accumulate large
positions and this does not contravene any regulations.
Shell itself took a similarly large Forties position four
years ago, trade sources said at the time.
