HOUSTON Oct 18 Chinese trading firm Unipec has
won a tender of sweet Argentine crude Escalante launched this
month, allowing it to buy from Pan American Energy
one cargo of 1 million barrels, two traders close to the deal
told Reuters.
While U.S. refineries start the autumn maintenance season,
Asian buyers are taking advantage of the deals with cheaper
prices for Latin American crudes.
Traders did not elaborate about prices of this cargo, for
delivery on November 16-30 at Caleta Cordova terminal.
Escalante is a medium sweet crude with a density of 24 API
degrees, extracted from the basin with the same name in southern
Argentina by Pan American Energy, controlled by British BP
.
Along with Latin American crudes, Unipec, the trading branch
of Asia's top refiner Sinopec Corp, is expanding its
participation in the purchase of crudes from the North Sea.
