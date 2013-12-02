(Repeats to adjust coding with no changes to text)
* Venezuelan oil company would pay lease with crude
* PDVSA would produce more heavy naphtha
* Valero receiving an increasing volume of Venezuelan oil
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON, Dec 2 Venezuela's state-run oil
company, PDVSA, and U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp
are running tests to evaluate the restart of five units
at the 235,000 barrel per day (bpd) Aruba refinery, which was
shut last year because of high costs, according to three sources
familiar with the situation.
The Aruba refinery was closed in September 2012 when owner
Valero reduced its workforce and stopped units at the refinery,
which cannot convert heavy crudes into light products because it
lacks deep conversion plants.
Valero has been using the facility in the Caribbean to store
its own refined products and also some PDVSA feed stocks, mainly
heavy naphtha from the 955,000 bpd Paraguana Refining Center in
western Venezuela, traders with knowledge of the operations told
Reuters.
The Aruba refinery would offer PDVSA heavy fuels to mix with
its own heavy crudes, along with storage space that it partially
lost in 2012 after several fires in its refining network.
The sources said PDVSA could lease the units from Valero and
pay for their use with oil.
"PDVSA is interested in two crude distillation units, one
hydrotreater, one hydrocracker and one coker. The company is
asking Valero to restart those units to process Venezuelan
crude," a source from the refinery told Reuters.
PDVSA, which has well-known cash flow problems, is already
leasing tanks in Aruba from Valero and paying for the space with
crude sent directly to the United States, the sources added.
Valero declined to comment about a possible deal or current
business arrangements, but said it has been using the refinery
as a storage terminal and has maintained equipment so the plant
could be restarted if a buyer was found. Valero said it buys 100
types of oil, including Venezuelan.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
DEAL IN PROGRESS
Aruba Prime Minister Mike Eman told local media last month
that the government was interested in restarting the refinery,
and that PDVSA would operate it if talks with Valero were
successful. But he added that a deal was still far from being
reached.
Previous talks between Valero and companies interested in
buying the refinery, including PetroChina and PDVSA,
did not succeed.
Having sold several international facilities starting in
2007, and with shipments to many Caribbean countries growing,
PDVSA needs additional space to store its oil.
"PDVSA is delivering the crude to Valero at Venezuelan ports
and Valero is sending most of it to its refineries in the United
States," a trader said.
Valero imported an average of 177,830 bpd of Venezuelan
crude this year, a 28.5 percent rise from last year, according
to U.S. Energy Information Administration figures updated until
August.
The company imported 116 cargoes of crude and jet fuel from
Venezuela in 2013, while PDVSA's Citgo unit in the United States
received 92, EIA data said.
Valero also told Reuters the U.S. company is supporting the
construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the Gulf
Coast to replace declining supplies of Mexican and South
American heavy crude oil with ample stocks from Canada.
Under the agreement, Valero is not allowed to resell the
Venezuelan crude, the sources added.
NEED FOR NAPHTHA
PDVSA and its private partners in Venezuela need to obtain
heavy naphtha to mix it with the increasing output of heavy
crudes in the Orinoco belt and create diluted crude oil (DCO),
as the light crudes used to generate blends such as Merey 16
decline.
Mixing is expected to increase over the next four years as
half a dozen joint ventures between PDVSA and companies such as
Spain's Repsol SA, Chevron Corp, Italy's ENI
SpA, China's CNPC and Russia's Rosneft build
upgraders to convert extra-heavy crudes into export products.
Even though the Aruba refinery is not designed to convert
heavy crudes into light products such as gasoline and diesel, it
could produce heavy naphtha and its location close to the
Venezuelan coast would allow PDVSA to import products for its
joint ventures in less than a day.
It would be a better option than buying naphtha on the open
market, some traders said. But others pointed out that importing
light crudes or natural gasoline to produce better blends
instead of DCO would open a bigger market for PDVSA amid
increasing domestic crude output in the United States.
PDVSA secures heavy naphtha once a year through tenders. The
company launched an offer in November to buy up to eight 500,000
barrel cargoes in the coming months, but it has also been
reluctant to import crudes.
Aruba is one of the 16 refineries owned by Texas-based
Valero. It bought the Aruba plant in 2004 to have distillates
and intermediate feed stocks that could be marketed in U.S. Gulf
Coast, Florida, New York Harbor, the Caribbean, South America
and Europe.
But growing domestic production of cheaper, lighter crudes
in the United States means refineries have ramped up exports of
finished products as they cut imports of feed stocks from plants
such as Aruba..
With ample supplies at its U.S refineries, Valero converted
Aruba into a terminal that can store up to 12 million barrels in
63 tanks, receive ultra-large crude carriers in its deepwater
marine docks and fill tankers with refined products in six other
docks.
