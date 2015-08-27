* China's car sales have fallen for last 4 months
* Government intervened this week to stimulate car sales
* Analysts warn more measures needed to keep China growing
* Car sales across Asia and emerging markets are slowing
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Aug 27 China's falling auto sales
have been at the forefront of concerns that its economy is
slowing much faster than expected, weighing on oil prices.
Yet moves to cut the cost of car-financing as part of
economic stimulus efforts this week may not be enough to drive
up auto sales or boost demand for oil, analysts said.
Domestic car sales have fallen since April, dropping by 7
percent, or more than 100,000 cars, in July from a year ago and
likely putting out of reach even a revised 2015 vehicle growth
target of 3 percent, down from 7 percent previously.
The downturn has already hit oil markets as importers and
refiners adjust their order books.
To stem the tide, China's central bank has cut interest
rates and reserve requirement ratios for banks by 25 basis
points and lowered reserve requirements for auto and financial
leasing companies by an additional 300 basis points.
The move reflected the role of car sales as a key driver of
consumption, manufacturing and also future oil demand, but
analysts questioned its impact.
While the measures would make it easier to finance cars,
they offer largely "psychological support" as most Chinese
car-buyers still pay in cash, without financing, said Yale
Zhang, head of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.
China's giant car sector, the world's largest, could prove a
major engine for growth including commodities and oil, said
Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC in
Hong Kong, but he added that boosting car sales by itself would
not be enough to halt China's sliding growth.
"A lot more will need to be done, including monetary and
fiscal easing, to help stabilize growth."
WIDER PROBLEM
Chinse gasoline demand, largely used to fuel passenger cars,
has so far held up well and acted as a rare pillar of demand for
crude oil. Yet China's falling car sales are starting to hit the
oil sector.
Crude futures, the most used measure of health of
the global oil sector, have lost a third of their value since
June, when China's economic woes started bubbling to the
surface.
Now there are concerns that ongoing falls in car sales will
start hitting gasoline consumption, following declines for
diesel, which is used more in heavy industry.
Already, slowing demand has lead to a 40 percent fall in
Asian gasoline margins GL92-SIN-CRK since June, although
refiners say they remain relatively healthy, helped by growth in
India.
However, the car and oil sectors' problems are spreading,
and even in India there are first signs of a slowdown.
Car sales are not only falling in China, but also in other
emerging markets, denting demand in commodities from metals,
steel to oil, Australia's Macquarie said, and auto sales in
industrialised economies like South Korea and Japan are also
slowing.
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said that it still saw
strong immediate demand for gasoline, but the longer-term
outlook was much weaker as falling consumption in industrialised
countries would offset growth in emerging economies.
This, in turn, would also weigh on demand for crude oil.
(Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in BEIJING, Jessica
Jaganathan in SINGAPORE and Rebecca Jang in SEOUL; Editing by
Richard Pullin)