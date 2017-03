MOSCOW Dec 9 Azeri Light oil loadings from the Turkish port of Ceyhan are expected to increase to 695,000 barrels per day in January from 603,000 bpd in December, a loading programme showed on Wednesday.

The supplies fell in December due to a planned maintenance at an oilfield in Azerbaijan.

