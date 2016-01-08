(Corrects company's name to Diamondback Energy Inc from Diamond Energy Inc in first column. Corrects
Jan 8 Oil prices below $40 per barrel are not sustainable for most producers and high cost
structures are expected to push more oil producers into preemptive restructurings or bankruptcies in the next
12-18 months, analysts at Wells Fargo Securities wrote in a note.
For many producers, breakeven levels continue to stay at about $60 per barrel, almost double the current
crude prices, analysts James Spicer and Mark Guile wrote.
The analysts added that the oil price curve implies that crude is unlikely to rise above $60 per barrel
for at least the next 10 years.
Even though a slump in oil prices may force more companies into bankruptcies, production from existing
wells is not expected to decrease significantly as field-level cash operating costs for most producers is well
below $20 per barrel, the analysts said.
Below is a table of levered breakeven prices per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for U.S.
companies :
$40 and below $40-$60 $60 and above
Diamondback Energy Inc Oasis Petroleum Inc Sanchez Energy Corp
RSP Permian Inc Matador Resources Co W&T Offshore Inc
Concho Resources Inc PDC Energy Inc Midstates Petroleum Co Inc
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Approach Resources Inc WPX Energy Inc
Whiting Petroleum Corp Laredo Petroleum Inc Energy XXI Ltd
Newfield Exploration Co Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Swift Energy Co
Bill Barrett Corp Rex Energy Corp
Denbury Resources Inc Resolute Energy Corp
Clayton Williams Energy Inc Breitburn Energy Partners LP
QEP Resources Inc Linn Energy LLC
California Resources Corp Legacy Reserves LP
SM Energy Co EV Energy Partners LP
Penn Virginia Corp Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
Jones Energy Inc Memorial Production Partners LP
Stone Energy Corp Goodrich Petroleum Corp
Chesapeake Energy Corp Sandridge Energy Inc
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)