By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, Nov 20 It has been coming for years, but
Brent looks set finally to overtake U.S. light crude as the
preeminent oil benchmark next year as one of the top financial
market indexes switches weightings.
Brent is becoming the hedge of choice for big investors,
even for U.S. companies. The volume of Brent futures and options
has soared, boosting liquidity at the expense of the U.S. crude,
also known as West Texas Intermediate, or WTI.
The widely followed S&P GSCI index marks this on
Jan. 1, raising its weighting for Brent and cutting WTI,
following a migration by major oil producers and consumers.
Saudi Arabia and other producers have already moved away
from the landlocked U.S. grade while oil refiners, end-users and
hedge funds have gravitated towards the North Sea benchmark that
they think tracks global risk more accurately.
"Can we all just forget about WTI?" Ian Taylor, the head of
the world's biggest oil trading company, Vitol, asked an
industry conference in London this month. "It's no longer an
international currency of any value whatsoever."
Average volume this year for Brent futures on the
InterContinental Exchange (ICE) has overtaken WTI traded
on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) by more than
30,000 lots per day, exchange data show, with Brent at over
600,000 and WTI trailing around 570,000.
Combined volumes of the two exchanges still show WTI futures
ahead in terms of volume and open interest, but Brent is closing
and looks set to eclipse its U.S. rival early in the New Year.
SWITCHING
Significantly, Brent options volume has rocketed.
Although the Brent options market is still only around a
quarter the size of the WTI options market, ICE and NYMEX data
show, Brent options volume has increased by more than 300
percent so far this year.
"Even U.S. mid-sized producers have begun switching from WTI
to Brent in their hedging programmes," said Jack Kellett, the
head of oil at inter-dealer broker GFI Group.
John Kilduff, at hedge fund Again Capital in New York, says
U.S. end-users are becoming more sophisticated, venturing into
Brent because it more closely reflects oil product price moves.
"Brent is not yet fully embraced by companies solely with
U.S. exposure, but the idea of Brent being the (grade with) true
international exposure is gaining acceptance," Kilduff said.
A string of companies in the Americas have adopted Brent.
U.S. carriers Southwest Airlines and Delta
have switched to Brent to hedge their exposure to jet fuel.
Colombia's Ecopetrol said last month it was moving
the pricing basis for crudes to the North Sea grade and Trinidad
state company Petrotrin and partners Bayfield have also
said they will sell oil linked to Brent, dropping WTI.
The main criticism of WTI has been that it no longer tracks
the international spot market as efficiently as Brent.
Growing U.S. and Canadian oil production has driven down the
price of crude oil in the Midwest of the United States, where
WTI is priced, and an inadequate pipeline network has made this
problem worse, helping depress WTI prices versus Brent.
ICE Brent traded around $22.50 a barrel above NYMEX
WTI on Tuesday and last week was at a $26 premium.
"SELF-FULFILLING PROPHESY"
The landlocked nature of WTI led the world's biggest oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia, to drop the U.S. crude as the basis for
U.S. sales in favour of a basket of Gulf of Mexico crudes.
The WTI futures contract is also at a disadvantage because
of its price structure. With the WTI front-month contract at an
almost permanent discount to forward barrels, investors who
track the contract are penalised by a negative roll-yield.
Each time the first WTI futures month expires, investors
have to replace it with a more expensive later month.
But Brent has a positive roll yield, with the front month at
a premium to later months, giving an easy profit for investors.
"WTI is in a permanent contango and many funds are trying to
manage the roll exposure," said Kellett at GFI.
Brokers have seen a wave of volume coming into Brent and say
the reallocation of weightings by the S&P GSCI will accelerate
the process. From Jan. 1, GSCI will cut WTI by 6.25 percent to
24.71 percent and raise Brent by 3.99 percent to 22.34 percent.
That still leaves WTI just ahead of Brent but will bring new
investors that track the index including major funds.
"The shift in allocations by commodities indexes is probably
the biggest driver for the switch to Brent from WTI," said
Christopher Bellew, senior oil broker at Jefferies Bache. "Many
investors have to match the indexes."
Tamas Varga of brokerage PVM agreed: "The weightings will
tip the balance even further. It is a self-fulfilling prophesy."
